LEWISTON — The Downtown Lewiston Lighting Committee is looking to light up Dufresne Plaza for the 2020 holiday season, with help from the community through donations from residents and businesses.

The project is part of “Lighting up Lewiston,” an annual effort to decorate areas of the city. To light up Dufresne Plaza, 53 white-lit globes in multiple sizes are needed, city planners say. Donations of $150 — the cost of installing one globe — or more can be made in memory or in tribute to someone by going to https://www.lewistonmaine.govLighting-Up-Lewiston.

Shanna Breton, one of the committee members in charge of fundraising, said the lights will decorate the plaza from the end of November until at least after New Years.

Breton said she initially got the idea for “Lighting up Lewiston” when she was talking to city officials about getting more lights on Lisbon Street, where her yoga studio, Poise Yoga Studio and Foot Sanctuary, is located.

Breton said one of the struggles in getting more lighting is the city has a limited budget for lighting, and a majority of it goes to replacement and repairs of existing lights.

“We wanted to add more lights to what the city has already offered and done,” she said.

Donors can contribute by giving in honor of a loved one, employees, veterans, graduates, local heroes, an engagement or an anniversary. A recognition page honoring the tributes will be added to the city of Lewiston website. Donations can also be made anonymously.

The committee hopes to make decorating a park or area in the city an annual tradition. Last year, Kennedy Park was lit up with similar lights.

Heidi McCarthy, Lewiston’s economic development specialist, said the lights last year were funded by a grant and private business owners, but this year the committee wanted to involve the community.

“It’s nice for them (residents and donors) to see a designated area that they would like to see lit up,” Breton said. “They can also see where their donation money went, and I hope they can feel good about that because it will make it more uplifting and brighter in the community, especially in a longer season of darkness. It’s a positive thing that we can do together.”

McCarthy said after seeing the community’s positive response to Kennedy Park’s display last year, she saw an opportunity to help people get involved.

“People were really excited,” she said. “It created a lot of buzz in the community. Because of that, it seemed like people may want to be more involved with some of these things.

“I think it’s sometimes hard for people to get involved with city efforts, and this seems like a great way to maybe attract some people who aren’t able to contribute in other ways.”

Breton and McCarthy said other potential areas for the “Lighting up Lewiston Project” include the city’s gateways and the Veterans Memorial Park area.

If enough donations are not collected to buy the 53 lights the committee is hoping to display, the committee will purchase as many lights as possible with the donations. Additionally, Breton said all lights from previous years will be reused if in good condition.

“This small committee of people really care about what this community looks like and they want to just make it better,” Breton said. “Whether you’re just passing through or live here, we want it to feel better.”

