Jen Blastow is running for the State House in District 72, to serve Oxford, Otisfield and Mechanic Falls.
She is a hard-working nurse practitioner and mom. She and her family have given a lot to our local community, particularly at the school and the library.
My daughter, Olivia, is a classmate of Blastow’s younger daughter, Chloe, so I have known her that way for four years. Whenever I speak with her, I am impressed with how deeply she understands the issues we face in this community and how good a listener she is.
Blastow is a marathoner many times over, including the year of the Boston Marathon bombing. That gives her a unique perspective about the world.
She’s smart, capable, an effective speaker and a good listener.
I think Jen Blastow would make a very fine legislator.
Mike Newsom, Otisfield
