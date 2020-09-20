If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
We only had a few correct answers for last week’s mystery photo of the front of Nevaeh Dance Studio on Main Street in Norway. In a random drawing, Amanda Palmer was chosen as the winner of a $20 Hannaford gift coupon.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Donald H. St. Pierre
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Celine Y. McKeone
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Frank Elmer Anderson Jr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Donald Edward Haley Jr.
-
Columns & Analysis
Jesus would have protected his flock from the coronavirus