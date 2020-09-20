Sunday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

2 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE SOCCER (Women’s)

1 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

3 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

MLB BABSEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS, NESN — NY Yankees at Boston

4 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland

MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New England at Seattle

RODEO

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa

Rugby

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Monday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

