Sunday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy
2 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
4 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE SOCCER (Women’s)
1 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
3 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
MLB BABSEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS, NESN — NY Yankees at Boston
4 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland
MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Tampa Bay
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Seattle
RODEO
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa
Rugby
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Monday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

