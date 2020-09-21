Farmington board of selectmen agenda

Tuesday, September 22 6:30 p.m.

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To review the Walton’s Mill Park Landscape Improvements and Timeline (Maranda Nemeth, Project Manager for the Atlantic Salmon Federation)

Item 3: To hear an update on the “Keep Maine Healthy” Grant

Item 4: To consider the application of Betty Jespersen to serve on the Budget Committee

Item 5: To approve a new road name – Finite Road

Item 6: To approve three (3) Municipal Quitclaim Deeds

Item 7: To approve a cemetery lot conveyance

Item 8: To approve the minutes of August 25

Item 9: To discuss other business

Item 10: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.A to conduct the manager’s annual performance evaluation

