AUBURN — The Auburn Recreation Department has released the 2020 fall program brochure, showcasing a full slate of traditional and new programs. “Our Recreation team worked hard to put together fun, interesting and engaging offerings that follow Maine CDC guidelines,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Wood. “As a result, some of the programs will look a bit different than in years past.

“We ask that everyone is patient with us as we work with the community to navigate these guidelines and restrictions and work towards providing a safe environment for all ages to participate in our wonderful programs,” said Recreation Director Sabrina Best.

Many fall programs are moving forward with safety changes in place that recreation staff was able to test over the summer. Other programs are new and were developed in response to the statewide restrictions in place. One example is slow pitch softball.

“We would typically offer an indoor adult basketball league in the fall,” said Best. “However, we adjusted to the current guidelines and decided to offer fall slow pitch softball leagues. We are even offering Maine’s first ever Women’s Slow Pitch Softball Draft League.” Auburn Recreation has offered a men’s draft league for a few years with great success. There are already 72 women signed up and drafted onto eight teams.

The City of Auburn and the recreation team are planning move forward with the traditional community events such as “Fright Fest” and the holiday tree lighting, but adjustments will be made. Fright Fest, which is typically held in a packed gym, will be a “drive-through” style carnival this year. Attendees will engage in various carnival games from their cars for prizes and candy.

Auburn’s annual holiday celebration, which traditionally attracts hundreds of spectators downtown for a parade, tree lighting, and pictures with Santa will be spread out over the course of several weekends and will feature a “reverse parade.” Preregistration will be required to remain within state guidelines for outdoor events.

“Because we want to maintain some of our longstanding and treasured holiday traditions for our community, we will hold a tree lighting and pictures with Santa for smaller groups multiple times over the course of a few weekends leading up to Christmas,” said Best. “While we will not be holding a traditional holiday parade this year, we will be doing a reverse parade of lights. Auburn residents will be encouraged to decorate their houses, cars, yard, dog … you name it! And the parade will come to them.”

In the “reverse parade,” those along the parade route will get to stay home and wave at the cars driving by as they admire the holiday decorations. The City of Auburn will promote the event, encourage registration, coordinate the parade route and create maps and designate different nights to tour through neighborhoods.

To find out more information on all of Auburn’s fall programs and community events, visit www.auburnrecreation.com or contact the Auburn Recreation Department at [email protected] or 207-333-6611.

