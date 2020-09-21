An inmate from the York County Jail died Sunday, and it is not yet clear whether that death is related to a COVID-19 outbreak there.

York County Sheriff Bill King confirmed the man’s death in a news release Monday. He said the person’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff did not say whether the man had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly half of the inmates and employees at the York County Jail contracted the virus this summer, and that outbreak is the largest so far at a Maine correctional facility.

A spokesman from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also did not respond to an email Monday morning asking whether the death was related to the outbreak. The sheriff and the county manager also did not immediately answer an email with that question. Instead, King wrote in an email that HIPAA “protects the individually identifiable health information about a decedent for 50 years following the date of the individual.”

In the news release, the sheriff said the inmate “complained of a medical issue” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to a local hospital and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He passed away Sunday around noon.

“The inmate’s passing was attended by medical personnel,” King wrote. “An autopsy is pending.”

This story will be updated.

