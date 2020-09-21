100 Years Ago 1920

Two of our old friends who seem to be missing at this fair are the tin-type operator and the hand-organ monkey. Perhaps they are there, but we missed them. The buggy whip seller has apparently given way to the near-leather raincoat merchant. One of the sights on the grounds was pretty little Miss Templeton of Lewiston, driving her pony. She is only five years old, but she can handle the Welch pony, with all the skill of a veteran. She’s the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Templeton. On the outside of the gates, officers James J. Stone and Daniel Crowley are acting traffic directors. All Wednesday afternoon a steady stream of touring cars were coming and going and the officers handled their job without failure.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Leaders of the Pioneer Girls of the East, Auburn Baptist Church this year are Mrs. Erwin Heath, music director; Mrs. Roger Marshall, leader of the Colonists; Mrs. Ronald Powers, leader of the second graders; Mrs. Norman Rose, and Mrs. Harold Gibbs, Pilgrim guides; Mrs. Keith Bradbury, Explorers guide. Assisting will be Mrs. Alphonse Cooper, Mrs. Joseph Lavignue, Miss Shelley Gowell, Miss Patty Saucier and Miss Diana Lee Waterman.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Creating Safer Neighborhoods” will be the topic of a panel discussion and open forum at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s Lepage Conference Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The panel will feature Lewiston Police Chief Michael Kelly, Auburn Police Chief Robert Tiner and Venise Trafton, Lewiston Housing Authority. The event is sponsored by the Greater Androscoggin Association for a Healthier Community, and lunch will be served.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

