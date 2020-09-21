AUGUSTA — Maine residents can dispose of unusable and unwanted pesticides free due to a project sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) Board of Pesticides Control (BPC) and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The Obsolete Pesticides Collection Program has kept more than 109 tons of pesticides out of the waste stream since its start in 1982.

The free annual program is open to homeowners, family-owned farms and greenhouses. Collections will occur at four sites: Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Participants must preregister by Friday, Oct. 9. Drop-ins are not permitted. Collected pesticides are taken to an out-of-state disposal facility licensed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Information to register and fill out an obsolete pesticide inventory form may be found under “Resources” on the BPC website, www.thinkfirstspraylast.org.

Pesticides accepted include herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides and similar products used in agricultural production or around the home. It is important for the protection of public, wildlife and environmental health, that they are dealt with properly and not thrown in the trash or poured down the drain, where they can contaminate land and water resources.

