Agenda, Regional School Unit 73 Board of directors meeting
6 p.m. Thursday, September 24
Spruce Mountain Middle School and/or via ZOOM
Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Attendance
- Adjustments to the agenda
- Approval of meeting minutes
5.1. September 3 Special school board meeting minutes (fall sports public forum)
5.2. September 10 Regular school board meeting minutes
- Communications/correspondence
6.1. Intramural Sports Program review
- Public comments
- Board comments
- Superintendent’s report: Scott Albert
- Administrator reports
10.1. Tina Collins – Section 504 Coordinator
10.2. Laura Lorette – Food Service Director
10.3. Robyn Raymond – Adult Education Director
10.4. Jim Shink – Transportation Director
10.5. Ken Vining – Facilities & Maintenance Director
10.6. Tammy Verreault – Special Services Director
- Board Chairperson’s report: Bob Staples
- Committee reports
- Policy – possible first readings dependent upon decision made by Policy Committee at 9/22/20 Meeting
13.1. First reading of policy JEA* – Compulsory attendance
13.2. First reading of policy JEAA – Student attendance/student absences and tardiness
13.3. First reading of policy JFAA – Admission of resident students
13.4. First reading of policy JFAB – Admission of non-resident students
13.5. First reading of policy JFABD* – Education of homeless students
13.6. First reading of policy JFABD – Education of homeless students administrative procedure
13.7. First reading of policy JFC* – Dropout prevention – student withdrawal from school
13.8. First reading of policy JGAB – Assignment of students to classes: transfer students and homeschooling students
13.9. First reading of policy JHB – Truancy
- Old business
14.1. COVID-19 Update
- New business
15.1. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. (405)(6)(A)
15.2. Superintendent nominates ************ to the position of Special Services Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the primary and elementary schools
- Appointments
16.1. Co-curricular appointments
16.2. Other appointments/new hires/transfers
16.3. Retirements/resignations
- Other business
- Calendar / announcements
October 8 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain High School and via ZOOM at 6 p.m. Policy Committee meeting at 5 p.m.
October 12 No school (Indigenous Peoples Day)
October 22 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain **** School and via ZOOM at 6 p.m. Finance Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.
- Adjournment
Any individual who needs special accommodations to enter the building or assistance to attend this public meeting, must contact the Superintendent’s Office at least (5) days in advance of the meeting. (ADA)
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Peter Geiger: Halloween night will go on
-
Franklin
Randolph woman spends night in FedEx truck after getting stuck in northern Franklin County
-
Sports
Maine-born boxer Amelia Moore pushed through pandemic to continue Olympic training
-
Maine
Sister’s book offers a glimpse into Sara Gideon’s past
-
Business
Cruise lines say they’ll test all passengers, crew as they plan to resume sailing