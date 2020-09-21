Agenda, Regional School Unit 73 Board of directors meeting

6 p.m. Thursday, September 24

Spruce Mountain Middle School and/or via ZOOM

Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m.

** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Attendance
  4. Adjustments to the agenda
  5. Approval of meeting minutes

5.1. September 3 Special school board meeting minutes (fall sports public forum)

5.2. September 10 Regular school board meeting minutes

  1. Communications/correspondence

6.1. Intramural Sports Program review

  1. Public comments
  2. Board comments
  3. Superintendent’s report: Scott Albert
  4. Administrator reports

10.1. Tina Collins – Section 504 Coordinator

10.2. Laura Lorette – Food Service Director

10.3. Robyn Raymond – Adult Education Director

10.4. Jim Shink – Transportation Director

10.5. Ken Vining – Facilities & Maintenance Director

10.6. Tammy Verreault – Special Services Director

  1. Board Chairperson’s report: Bob Staples
  2. Committee reports
  3. Policy – possible first readings dependent upon decision made by Policy Committee at 9/22/20 Meeting

13.1. First reading of policy JEA* – Compulsory attendance

13.2. First reading of policy JEAA – Student attendance/student absences and tardiness

13.3. First reading of policy JFAA – Admission of resident students

13.4. First reading of policy JFAB – Admission of non-resident students

13.5. First reading of policy JFABD* – Education of homeless students

13.6. First reading of policy JFABD – Education of homeless students administrative procedure

13.7. First reading of policy JFC* – Dropout prevention – student withdrawal from school

13.8. First reading of policy JGAB – Assignment of students to classes: transfer students and homeschooling students

13.9. First reading of policy JHB – Truancy

  1. Old business

14.1. COVID-19 Update

  1. New business

15.1. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. (405)(6)(A)

15.2. Superintendent nominates ************ to the position of Special Services Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the primary and elementary schools

  1. Appointments

16.1. Co-curricular appointments

16.2. Other appointments/new hires/transfers

16.3. Retirements/resignations

  1. Other business
  2. Calendar / announcements

October 8 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain High School and via ZOOM at 6 p.m. Policy Committee meeting at 5 p.m.

October 12 No school (Indigenous Peoples Day)

October 22 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain **** School and via ZOOM at 6 p.m. Finance Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.

  1. Adjournment

Any individual who needs special accommodations to enter the building or assistance to attend this public meeting, must contact the Superintendent’s Office at least (5) days in advance of the meeting. (ADA)

 

