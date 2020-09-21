Here are some of our favorite photos from the Sun Journal from the past week.
Samuel Smith shares a laugh with his wife Glison Smith while she enjoys her lunch in the back of their pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston. Glison is a physical therapist and makes it a goal to eat outdoors as often ad she can, even in colder weather. “I like to get sunshine and fresh air, see some trees and birds”. She had gotten a flat tire earlier in the day and her husband was meeting her at lunch to trade vehicles with her. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
“Mama Pig” has her eyes on Jeff Strout as he works on a Nightmare on the Ridge set at Wallingford’s Fruit House in Auburn on September 16, 2020. While Halloween is up in the air for many people this year, the annual event at Wallingford’s is moving ahead cautiously. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Azilee Hollenbeck, 8, reads a book at the Lewiston Public Library on Tuesday during a scheduled Children’s Room appointment. Her friend Uku Turri, 3, and his mom Karin sit behind her. Her mother, Sheri Withers Hollenbeck, browses elsewhere. The Hollenbeck’s and Tuuri’s are longtime friends and neighbors and have created a social bubble for the children, so they can have some social interaction in a safe way. The Library has recently started offering appointment visits, with the Children’s Room able to accommodate up to five people, including required adult supervision, for a 45-minute visit. People interested in scheduling visits should reach out to the Lewiston Public Library by calling (207) 513-3133 or emailing [email protected]Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Alice Faucher works in her flower garden in Lewiston on September 16, 2020. Faucher said that she a little work in her garden each day. “It gives me fresh air,” said Faucher. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Lillian Waugh, left, waits her turn as Elizabeth Mills puts an arrow in her bow during physical education class at Mt. Blue Middle School in Farmington on Sept. 17, 2020. Mills is not related to Gov. Janet Mills. “Everybody asks me that,” said the eighth-grader. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Summit Woodcock, 10, of Livermore picks apples with her grandfather, Jim Timberlake, at Boothby’s Orchard in Livermore on Maine Apple Sunday. Woodcock said she was picking Cortland apples with which she could bake apple pies. Farm owner Denise Boothby said the apples this year received just enough rain. “It was the year of just enough,” Boothby said. Visitors to Maine Apple Sunday paid by the bags of apples they picked rather than by weight, the only real change caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Boothby. “People have been very patient this year,” she said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Edward Little High School senior Cam Irish protests the cancellation of the high school football season. Students, athletes, parents and coaches held the protest on the Longley Bridge between Lewiston and Auburn on September 12, 2020. Irish’s brother, Connor, is a freshman on the football team and this would be the only year that the two would be able to play on the same high school team together. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Caroline Yarmala begins her virtual Boston Marathon in downtown Lewiston on September 12, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Tara Burton and her daughter, Kendra Woodworth, cross the street Monday with the help of crossing guard Gordon Grant on their way to Walton School in Auburn for Kendra’s first day of first grade. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo