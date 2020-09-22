CAMDEN — Author Amy Carpenter will give an online presentation about the Be Strong, Be Wise program related to her bestselling book by the same name at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, hosted by the Camden Public Library. The talk will be held via the Zoom platform. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

A psychotherapist, former youth worker, writer and life coach, Carpenter draws on 25 years of experience. She designed the safety education program using the methods described in her book, along with wisdom gained from her own life as a parent and survivor.

Carpenter has always been an advocate for self-awareness as a means to personal empowerment. “Never is this more important than in the arena of sexual safety,” she said. Her classes empower youth to develop a deeper understanding of oneself in relation to dominant culture. Be Strong, Be Wise is now being offered to schools, youth organizations and families as a way to equip young people with the internal tools that increase confidence and support healthy relationships on all levels.

To find out more about this and other library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

