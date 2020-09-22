BRIDGTON — Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club are happy to announce they will be hosting the annual golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Bridgton Highlands Country Club. The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is looking for sponsors for a golf hole or simply make a donation to support its efforts. (Application at www.LakeRegionRotary.com)

During these challenging times, the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club has continued to work diligently to support its communities. Though the Covid-19 virus has changed the way we can do this, it has not stopped the Club and its members from working on its many projects and programs.

During this calendar year the Rotary Club has been supporting food pantries in Bridgton, Harrison, Naples, Sweden, Denmark, and surrounding communities, volunteering at these food pantries, delivering food and meals to shut-ins. They have assembled over 1,700 health and wellness packets of personal care supplies for families and kid’s back-to-school hygiene kits for students who utilize these local food pantries. They prepare and serving free or donation only dinners at the Bridgton Community Center. The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club provides two scholarships at Lake Region High School (academic & vocational) and two scholarships for students in the Adult Education Program. They also recognize and award monetary gifts to nine youth Citizens of the Month,

Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club hope is to continue with Fall and Winter projects including dictionaries for third graders at Songo Locks and Stevens Brook Elementary Schools. Provide heating assistance for families in the region while transportation support for the elderly. Holiday Gift Giving at the Songo Locks School. Provide additional Community Kettles at the Bridgton Community Center. Provide additional health and wellness packets and other hygiene products for local food pantries as well as other community services that we may be requested to support during the next year.

Fundraising poses challenges for organizations during the pandemic. Support is key to the Rotary Club’s ability to continue these efforts and positively impact the lives of people in the Lakes Region. The world is quite different these days.

For any questions, contact Lisa Ryan at 207-232-0594 or [email protected]