Additional healing prayer service set

LEWISTON — All are invited to gather for a healing prayer service at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St., at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Parish, will preside at the service.

To attend, register at www.princeofpeace.me or by calling the parish at 207-777-1200. Social distancing and crowd restriction protocols will be followed at the service.

Slots at a Sept. 11 healing service at Holy Cross filled up, necessitating an additional date.

Go back to the days of logging with horses

CANTON — Go back to the days when draft horses were “King of the Woods” and see the equipment in use that got the trees from stump to the truck to go the mill before hydralics came into use. Bob Giles will take people back to his equine logging days in the ’50s and ’60s in Down East Lubec from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Bonney Farm, 63 Bonney Road.

Kirt Bonney will provide the farm he inherited from his grandmother. It has been in the Bonney family since 1870. Kirt and his draft horses have been working to restore the farm to its productive years.

Guest appearance by Tammy and Harry Hutchinson with their Belgian show horses to depict the logging horses to blue ribbon winners in the show ring. Harry is an old-time horse logger himself. Paula Leavitt of Dixmont will show the versatility of the modern draft horse, and Beth Flynn of Rangeley will speak on why youth need to get involved in horses and the positive results that comes from that.

Those attending should bring a chair and a bag lunch. For more information, call Bob Giles at 352-208-0476 or Kirt Bonney at 207-418-8522.

Living Waters hosting prayer event

FARMINGTON — Living Waters in Farmington will host “If my people … New England” prayer event at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. This event will be live-streamed with churches all over New England and is a chance to come together in worship, prayer and intercession.

For more information on the Farmington event, call 207-778-6190. Learn more about this event on Facebook at: If My People New England

Library to donate yarn to make mittens for kids

SOUTH PARIS — People have donated bags of of yarn to the Paris Public Library and, with winter coming, staff has decided to give the yarn to those who are willing to knit hats and mittens for Christmas for Kids. Larger mittens will go to Christmas for Teens or be put to another good use.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 28, a clothesline with bags of yarn attached will be behind the front desk. The librarian will give out a bag or bags to make mittens and hats for children. During October, November and part of December, there will be a drop box available for the finished products.

Men’s group meeting Saturdays via Zoom

BRIDGTON — TMIY ( This Man Is You ) is a group committed to pushing back against the lack of male leadership with training by men and for men who are committed to leading their families in faith. The group meets at 6:30 a.m. every Saturday via Zoom.

Presentations and discussions take place. Those wishing can sign on starting at 6 a.m.

Link to join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94486023773?pwd=VTBCalI3SWpqQzFmMjNlTEFENi9vZz09

« Previous