LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library is one in a cohort of organizations and individuals throughout the state hosting a Maine Humanities Council Discussion Project this fall.

Teens and young adults from ages 13 to 23 are invited to join the discussion group based on “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. Copies of the text will be provided to participants to keep, and discussions will be hosted by a trained facilitator from the Maine Humanities Council.

The project will consist of readings from the text coupled with facilitated weekly Zoom discussions from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through October.

Registration is required and space is limited. Fill out the registration form to sign up and reserve a copy of the book.

For more information on LPL Teen’s Stamped Discussion Project, contact Harper at [email protected]

The Maine Humanities Council uses books, poetry and big ideas to bring people together to discuss issues of importance. For more information, go to mainehumanities.org.