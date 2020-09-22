LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library is one in a cohort of organizations and individuals throughout the state hosting a Maine Humanities Council Discussion Project this fall.
Teens and young adults from ages 13 to 23 are invited to join the discussion group based on “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. Copies of the text will be provided to participants to keep, and discussions will be hosted by a trained facilitator from the Maine Humanities Council.
The project will consist of readings from the text coupled with facilitated weekly Zoom discussions from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
Registration is required and space is limited. Fill out the registration form to sign up and reserve a copy of the book.
For more information on LPL Teen’s Stamped Discussion Project, contact Harper at [email protected]
The Maine Humanities Council uses books, poetry and big ideas to bring people together to discuss issues of importance. For more information, go to mainehumanities.org.
