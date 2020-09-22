• Levi L. Pinkham, 21, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Sept. 19 in Phillips, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• David B. Chipman, 60, Falmouth, operating under the influence, Sept. 19 in New Vineyard, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Michael A. King, 27, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, operating under the influence, Sept. 19 in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Dominic S. Perkerewicz, 37, Phillips, domestic violence criminal mischief, obstructing report of a crime, Sept. 19 in Avon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Corey J. Gurney, 44, Wilton, domestic violence criminal mischief, Sept. 19 in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Paul A. Lauze, 38, Rumford, operating while license is suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle, Sept. 20 in Phillips, $100 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• William S. Spear, 37, Ellsworth, operating under the influence, operating without a license, Sept. 21 in Rangeley, $150 bail, Rangeley Police Department.
