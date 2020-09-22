RUMFORD – Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Ciccarelli Ellis, 98, of Rumford passed on to join her beloved husband Carl on September 18, 2020.

She was born on June 3, 1922 to Harriet Burgess and Antonio Ciccarelli, the oldest of seven children.

Betty served as a yeoman in the Navy WAVES during World War II, working at the Pentagon. Later, she worked for Central Maine RR before operating her beauty shop for 13 years.

She was an avid Red Sox and Sea Dog fan. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and creating afghans for her family and friends. Betty especially enjoyed playing Scrabble and cribbage with her favorite nieces and nephew.

She is survived by her son, Carl Ellis, Jr. and spouse, Sonjia; daughter, Elizabeth Svec and spouse, Randolph; and sister, Gloria Shaw.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Christine Reynolds, Diane Ellis, Susan and Jessica Svec; her great-grandchildren, Courtney Barber, Kai, Kirk and Kane Stevens; great-great grandchildren, Penelope and Tanner Barber; and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

Per Betty’s wishes, there will be no services and she will be interred next to her husband, Carl at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, Rumford.