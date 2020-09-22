RUMFORD ? Mrs. Diana Lavorgna, 92, died Saturday September 19, 2020 at her residence on Hancock Street in Rumford.

Born in Rumford, Maine, on July 10, 1928, she was the daughter of Albert and Martha (Carey) Plante. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford with the class of 1947. Diana worked for Diamond Match for a short time, the United Store in Rumford and the Mamouth Mart as a salesclerk. She was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church in Rumford.

Diana was married in Rumford, on September 6, 1948, to Michael Lavorgna who died in Lewiston, Maine, on June 30, 1999.

She is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Broughton and her husband Peter of Rumford, Pamela Poulin and her companion Levi of Fort Myers, Fla., sons, Michael of Rumford and Richard and husband Dana Bonefant of Auburn; grandchildren, Jeremy Broughton and wife Michelle, Dustin Broughton, Chad Broughton and wife Nikki, Joe Broughton and fiancé Amanda, Lacey Richard, Jacob Poulin and Karley Poulin great-grandchildren Jayden, Elijah and Finley.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Due to Covid-19 funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Interment will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

Those who desire may contribute to Androscoggin Home Health Care

and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave,

Lewiston, ME 04240

in her memory.