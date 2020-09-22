ALLENTOWN, Pa. – John P. Malia, 76, of Allentown, Pa., passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Country Meadows. He was the companion of Diane S. (Hausman) Peters, with whom he shared over 35 years.

Born in Lewiston, he was the son of the late Patrick and Alice (Cote) Malia. Following college graduation, John worked as an educator in Indiana. Later he owned a specialty sports retail store in Michigan City, Ind. and worked as a district manager for Chicago Cycle.

After coming to the Lehigh Valley in 1984, he worked in Bethlehem for Bicycle Corporation of America and lastly for 25 years as an investment consultant for Robinson and Robinson, Inc.

He will be remembered for being an avid sailor, his boat “Moxie” and spending many years on Lake Wallenpaupack. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Allentown.

Survivors include his companion, Diane of Allentown, Pa. and her children, Stephen and Amanda; grandchildren, Keiran and Chloe; and several cousins.

Services, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown, Pa. Calling will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Maine.

Masks are required for attendance.

Contributions can be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter

399 Market St #102,

Philadelphia, PA 19106

or

Merrimack College and mailed to:

The Merrimack Fund,

315 Turnpike St.,

North Andover, MA 01845