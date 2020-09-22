BRUNSWICK – Mildred P. Alexander, 89, a longtime resident of Pinkham Brook Road, Durham, died Friday September 28, 2020, at Mid Coast Senior Health, with her family at her side. She was born in Lisbon Falls a daughter of the late Louis and Annette (Boultbee) Dumas. She was educated in local schools.

Mildred married Andrew Alexander in January of 1949, and they spent many happy years together until he passed in 2009.

Mildred enjoyed her jigsaw puzzles her cats and most of all enjoyed time spent with her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Laurette Chapman of Lewiston, four grandchildren: Thomas St.Germain of Durham, Carrie St.Germain of Lewiston, Angela Loucka of Tampa, Fla., and Johnell Ramos of Costa Rica, four great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased a daughter Pauline (Alexander) Harvey in 2006 and three sisters, Annette Tibbets, Beverly Craig and Bernice Curtis.

The family would like to send a very big thank you to the entire staff at Mid Coast Senior Health for the exceptional care given to Mildred, especially in her last days.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Mildred’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com.

Visitation Crosman Funeral Home Thursday Sept. 24, from 10-11:30 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery at 12 noon.

Arrangements are under the care & direction of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls 353-4951.

Those wishing to make memorial donations in her memory may do so to Midcoast Humane Society

30 Range Rd,

Brunswick, ME 04011