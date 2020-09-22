Lewiston

• Mckenzie Wade, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, midnight Tuesday at the Blake and Walnut streets.

• Corrie Dupree, 33, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 12:01 a.m. Monday at 163 Bartlett St.

• Paul Warner, 50, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:45 p.m. Monday at 301 Bates St.

• Aaron Wallace, 24, of Lewiston, on charges of reckless conduct, driving to endanger, failure to stop and operating an ATV in a public way, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on Bartlett Street.

