PARIS — Tom Winsor has resigned as administrator of Oxford County. No reason was given.

The former Republican state legislator from Norway will stay until the end of the year.

He was hired as interim county administrator in May 2018, replacing Scott Cole.

Winsor was in his final year as a state representative in 2018 when he was termed out of office after serving four consecutive terms.

According to a candidate profile published in 2016, Winsor was retired from a career in real estate.

Commissioners have posted the upcoming vacancy and have set Oct. 16 as the deadline for resumes.

At last week’s meeting, commissioners approved the purchase for two snowmobiles and a trailer with Operation Stonegarden funds to help patrol the Canadian border.

They also hired Jim Arsenault as an interim information technology person to work with the Sheriff’s Office and the Oxford County Regional Communications Center.

Commissioners also hired Skip Mowatt as a part-time corrections officer.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: