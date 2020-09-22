RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announced the winners in the Western Mountain Photography Show at an awards reception on Sept. 12. The theme of the exhibit is “Reflections” and it is on display at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater.

The winners of the Juried Exhibit, each receiving a cash award and ribbon, were as follows: Best in Show: “Deer Reflection” by Laura Zamfirescu.

Black & White Division: First place, “Jordan Pond” by Rex Holsapple; second, “A Moment of …” by Wess Connally; third, “Cypress in Fog” by Rex Holsapple.

Color Division: First, “Spencers” by Eric Johnsen; second, “Swirling for Peace” by Jen Hickey; third, “Autumn Island, Cupsuptic” by Isaac Crabtree.

There are 46 images in the exhibit from 17 artists in the sixth annual Western Mountain Photo Show. The exhibit will remain on display through Columbus Day weekend. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Throughout the duration of the exhibit, all visitors are invited to cast one vote for their favorite image. At the conclusion of the show, the one with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award.

For more information on the RFA and their programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

