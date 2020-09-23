You know what they say about time? Yes, and it has flown away, I have been writing my column for 10 years! Lots of carrots have been peeled under my watch, apples chopped and onions sauteed. Little children have been brought into the fold who enjoy cooking as much as I do, very rewarding for a former teacher.

What is a mainstay of the home kitchen, SOUP! Even on hot summer days a bowl of soup can be just the ticket! This is a recipe for Vegetable Minestrone. A minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with whatever is left in your refrigerator’s vegetable drawer! And, if you have a quantity of zucchini from your garden you, are all set. Bon Appetit!

Vegetable Minestrone

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

3 carrots, peeled and diced

1 celery stick, sliced

1 leek. sliced

3 potatoes, peeled and sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

6 cups veg. stock

14 ounce can chopped tomatoes

1 handful broken spaghetti

1 can cannellini beans, drained

9 ounces spinach, chopped

1-2 zucchini, chopped

Parsley

paprika, salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

First, heat the olive oil in a large saucepan, add carrots, onion, celery, leek and potatoes. Then cover and heat until softened. Add chopped tomatoes, stock and pasta. Add garlic. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer until all vegetables are tender. Add beans, greens, zucchini and parsley and continue until all is tender. Season to taste. Paprika adds a little kick, we all need that on occasion!

