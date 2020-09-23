Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association’s Common Ground Country Fair will go online this year at fair.mofga.org. Even though it won’t be the same as the in-person fair, there’s still a lot to enjoy.

Here are the top three ways to enjoy the online fair starting on Friday:

Find a workshop to enjoy on the livestream

With over 40 workshops, there’s bound to be something to enjoy. Learn how to save seeds, bake bread and grow a garden, or watch the ever-popular sheep dog demonstrations. Check out the full schedule, and tune in on the website – the livestream will be streaming right on the homepage. The keynotes will also broadcast each day at 11 a.m. on WERU FM Community Radio if you prefer to listen in.

Shop with our local vendors

More than 200 vendors will be participating in the one-stop online marketplace. The vendors will showcase all the lovely things they make: from soap to jewelry to maple syrup, and everything in between. The online marketplace will go live on the fair site on Friday morning. Help support the local vendors who prioritize local, organic and sustainable.

Dive deep into MOFGA’s Content Library

Our volunteers have curated more than 50 videos for an educational journey. On Friday, an interactive map will go live on the website to showcase every area of the fair and the different ways to interact. From the children’s Garden Parade to the Maine Indian Basketmakers, you can learn from all areas of the fair.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is located at 294 Crosby Brook Rd., Unity. Office hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information, visit the website at fair.mofga.org, email [email protected], or call (207) 568-4142.