BRIDGTON — Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain will wrap up the Denmark Arts Center at the Drive-In LIVE Music Series at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the COVID-19 safe venue in the outdoor setting of Bridgton Twin Drive-in.

Local country artist Peter Allen returns to his hometown of Bridgton. “I grew up in Bridgton, lived there most of my life,” said Allen about his return to perform for the Denmark Arts Center final fundraising event. The band is comprised of musicians Frank Coffin on bass guitar and vocals, Tedd Hamilton on lead guitar, harmonica and vocals, Rick McAlister on drums and Chris Floyd on lead guitar and vocals.

Hurricane Mountain line-up is comfortable classic, contemporary and outlaw country, with a little classic rock, blues and swing. Music will include the Eagles, Zac Brown Band, Steve Earle, Lee Roy Parnell, Jamie Johnson, Brad Paisley and Chris Stapleton. Even though traditional country is where Peter Allen excels as evidence by his recent Maine Country Music Association award of Male Country Vocalist of the year, he encourages the band to stretch out and play many styles.

Bring a picnic lunch or order online with Standard Gastro Pub for a box lunch-to-go. The gate will open at noon and the concert will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 a vehicle (maximum five). To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/event. This is a rain-or-shine event. The Bridgton Twin Drive-In is at 383 Portland Road.

The Denmark Arts Center is housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall at 50 West Main St., Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

