LEWISTON — The Oasis of Music will begin a new season with its host Greg Boardman beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Boardman will play a program of improvised music on his “box hardanger” fiddle, with the four customary violin strings plus four extra strings, which vibrate sympathetically, creating its own special acoustics. He will accompany himself with a pump organ, which he will play simultaneously with selected keys taped down for continuous harmonious droning effect.

“My interests in many types of music, from the contemplative to sacred to wild dance tunes, will likely all come out in a more or less spontaneous way,” says Boardman of his anticipated set.

Due to pandemic realities, attendees and performers are asked to wear masks. Socially distanced seating is marked out in the pews, and hand sanitizer is available and should be used. Additionally, entrance will be denied once 50 audience members are in place.

The Oasis of Music takes place from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Attendance is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

