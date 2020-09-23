AUBURN — International ghost hunter Dustin Pari will present “Halloween: A Haunted History” virtually via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, hosted by the Auburn Public Library. Preregistration is required and can be done by calling 207-333-6640, ext. 4.

With over 25 years of experience researching the unknown, Pari brings exciting and positive lectures about the paranormal all across the country, As a part of SyFy television’s “Ghost Hunters,” “Ghost Hunters International,” and appearances on “Destination Truth” and “Ghost Nation,” Pari has traveled the world over looking for answers and expanding his understanding of the unseen realm.

His fascination with the paranormal began with an encounter he had with a spirit in his childhood home. In his efforts to better understand what had happened, and why, he has traveled across the United States to 27 countries on six continents, learning a little more with each step of his journey.

Throughout the year he travels as an invited guest lecturer at the largest paranormal and spiritual conferences and conventions in the country. He has been interviewed by television’s Anderson Cooper, and has done radio shows and podcasts all around the globe. He has written two books based on his findings and his unique approach to the paranormal.

Pari is known for his wacky and slightly offbeat sense of humor, which helps to balance the light and dark material that can make up the paranormal world. His multimedia presentations run for an hour, then he likes to make time for Q&A, resulting in an approximate 90-minute lecture event.

filed under: