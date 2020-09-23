JAY — A state fire investigator has determined that a fire that heavily damaged a house at 20 Belleview Drive on Friday afternoon and again, Saturday, was accidental.

It is most likely related to smoking on the front porch and where cigarettes were put out, Sgt. Joel Davis of the Office of the State Fire Marshal said Wednesday.

The home belongs to Ashley Lewia and Michael Swett who left the house about 35 minutes before the blaze was reported.

When firefighters arrived, the porch was engulfed in flames and exterior siding was burning, Fire Rescue Chief Michael Booker said Sunday. The fire extended to the wall and roof above the kitchen. Firefighters put the fire out but were called out again at 12:04 a.m. Saturday after it rekindled.

« Previous

filed under: