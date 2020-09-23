LIVERMORE FALLS — Congratulations go out to the following members:

• Jack Bryant who got a nice 198.8 pound female bear and Norm Koch bagged a 200 pound male.

• Cole Richards who successfully brought down a 15.4 pound tom turkey with a 1/3 beard and 1/4 inch spur.

Hunting is in full swing so purchase your 2020 membership ticket at Brettun’s Variety in Livermore, Good Life Firearms in Jay or by calling Jeff Newcomb at 207-212-5680.

Another reminder that the first supper is canceled due to the VFW post in Jay being closed. Sorry for any inconvenience but club member’s health and safety have priority.

For more information, contact Newcomb or call Larry Lord at 207-779-4306.

