The Meadows

The first annual John Lowell award was recently given to Ron Maheux. The award is for a free membership to the Meadows golf club each season and is presented to a member of the Meadows’ senior league. John was a committee member of the Senior League who recently lost his battle with cancer. He was a member for many seasons and loved playing golf with anyone and everyone in the league. He always enjoyed giving a fellow member some golf tips and was a club favorite of the Meadows.

Thursday, Sept. 17 senior league results: Front nine — 1. Gerry Landry/Bob Mathieu/Clyde Epperson/Paul Landry -2 2. Charlie Hutchinson/Paul Doyon/Bob Lawson/Bob Masse -1 3. Dan Charron/Richard Foster/Bob Harrington/Bert Boucher -1; Back nine — 1. Ray Samson/Tim Ricker/Don Morency/Gerry Dennison -2 2. Fred Wingate/Harvey Schiltz/Brad Joslyn/Moe Vachon -1 3. Gene Reny/Chuck Clavet/Fern Cloutier E; 50/50 — Bob Cielinski.

Thursday, Sept. 10 senior league results: Front nine — Ron Maheux/Claude Maheu/Chris Houlares/Porky Boulet -3 2. Marcel Mathieu/Bob Mathieu/Pete Godin, Moe Vachon -3 3. Gene Reny/Bob Harnois/Mike Cielinski/Bruce Parker -1; Back nine — 1. Ken Lizotte/Doug Williams/Ralph Angelitas/Ray Wyman -3 2. Mike Moody/Mike Lantz/Russ Hurd/Bob Masse -3 3. Herb Saucier/Roger Bergeron/Steve Gruz/Andy Pratt -2; 50/50 — Herb Saucier.

Poland Spring

Sunday, Sept. 20 sweeps results: Gross — 1. Joe Bruno 77 2. Rafael Barajas 79 3. Godon Ross 80 4. Phil Fasulo 83 5. Peter Godin 84 6. Jerry Legere 89 7. Gil Poliquin 91 8. Ron Herbert 92 9. Steve Noble 96; Net — 1. Rick Meagher 71 1. Jack Conway 71 3. Mike Ross 72 4. Luvon Nash 75 5. Ballard Nash 76 5. Tyler Trenholm 76 7. Tom Laprino 79 8. Diana Poliquin 80 9. David Venne 81.

Springbrook

Sunday, Sept. 20 sandlot results: Nicklaus Team defeated Palmer Team 87-75; Individual matches — J. Gross/L. Steeves (PT) d. D. Kus/R. Maloney 10-8, R. St. Laurent/D. Dodge (NT) d. D. Metivier/J. Murphy 9.5-8.5, F. Warner/G. Bolduc (NT) d. R. Roy/B. Crane 11-7, M. Susi/D. St. Andre (PT) d. J. Mertzel/S. Bubier 11-7, A. Golden/A. Flanagan (NT) tied P. Ayotte/R. Newman (PT) 9-9, B. Adil/M. Labonte (NT) d. B. Pattershall/M. Godin 11.5-6.5, J. Pietroski/D. Cowan (NT) d. R. Fletcher/M. Sullivan 10-8, S. Cohen/K. Ross (NT) d. B. Henderson/K. Carver 12.5-5.5, B. Marcotte/T. Tiner (PT) d. R. Leeman/M. Beckim 9.5-8.5; Pins: No. 2 — Rachel Newman 1’1″ No. 8 — Rachel Newman 14’7″ No. 13 — Dave Kus 4’7″ No. 15 — Bill Crane 15′; Team Skins: Scramble: Gross — Mark Susi/Dave St.Andre No. 1, Patti Ayotte/Rachel Newman No. 2, Ron Leeman/Matt Beckim No. 5; Net — Mark Susi/Dave St.Andre No. 1; Alternate shot: Gross — Ron Leeman/Matt Beckim No. 7, Brandon Marcotte/Tom Tiner No. 9, Mark Susi/Dave St.Andre No. 12; Net — Ron Leeman/Matt Beckim No. 7; Best ball: Gross — Ashley Golden/Abby Flanagan No. 18.

Saturday, Sept. 19 Mixed Pinehurst Championship results: Gross — 1. Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc 71 2. Kathy Boggan/Keith Ross 76; Net — 1. Laurie Gifford/Todd Gifford 65 2. Jill Longstaff/Mike Labonte 68; Skins: Gross — M.Labonte/J.Longstaff No. 5, G.Bolduc/P.Ayotte No. 7, L.Bellemare/J.Albert No. 8 and No. 15, R.Convery/R.Newman No. 9, No. 11 and No. 17, K.Ross/K.Boggan No. 16; Net — T. Gifford/L. Gifford No. 4, M.Labonte/J.Longstaff No. 5, G.Bolduc/P.Ayotte No. 7, L.Bellemare/J.Albert No. 8 and No. 15, R.Convery/R.Newman No. 9, No. 11 and No. 17, K.Ross/K.Boggan No. 16.

