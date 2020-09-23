AUGUSTA — Due to COVID-19, the Maine Maple Producers Association and its members postponed Maine Maple Sunday, traditionally held the fourth Sunday in March. The association announced the event will take place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9 to 11. There will be new virtual elements and in-person experiences at a variety of sugar houses. The event will be held in conjunction with the new North American Maple Tour in the U.S. and Canada.

“Based on guidelines from CDC and local government officials, we are prepared and excited to host Maine Maple Producers Weekend in October. There is no doubt, the pandemic has hit our producers really hard. While the weekend of activities might look and feel a little different, we are confident we can provide the opportunity for people to safely celebrate pure Maine maple and support local producers. October is also perfect timing to raise awareness about the health benefits of maple products. Information about our recipe contest and the producers participating in Maine Maple Producers Weekend can be found at mainemapleproducers.com,” said Scott Dunn, MMPA president.

As part of the celebration and events, the association announced two virtual components for 2020, including a pure Maine maple recipe contest. The contest will provide participants the opportunity to share their best recipes using pure Maine maple products in three categories: beverage, entree and dessert. The association will vote to determine the top three recipes in each category.

Celebrity judges will taste the recipes and announce the winner on Oct. 9 at the Cumberland Fair sugar house. The winners will receive a trophy and gift basket from the Maine Maple Producers Association. Contest entries must be received by noon Sept. 20. The contest rules are available at mainemapleproducers.com.

“We see this contest as a way we can continue to promote the creative ways to use pure Maine maple. With flu season coming, and as people closely monitor their health, especially related to COVID-19, using pure Maine maple syrup in food and beverages can help foster a healthy immune system. With important antioxidants and other vitamins, using pure Maine maple not only tastes great, it can help improve your overall health. We can’t wait to see the recipes,” said Dunn.

During the pandemic and to provide an additional virtual experience, producers have started selling their products online. Several producers also offer new pick-up options. With the new options, producers have set a goal to sell more than 10,000 gallons of maple syrup products during the North American Maple Tour from Oct. 9 to 18. The new 14-day tour includes the promotion of maple products at events, breweries, distilleries and restaurants across the Northeast.

The MMPA represents more than 240 members who are licensed maple producers. Producers range from small artisan producers to bulk syrup providers who serve major grocery store chains, foodservice distributors and retailers.

Maine Maple Producers Association members produce 580,000 gallons annually. Their business operations generate more than $21.6 million for the Maine economy. Members of the association also support more than 560 full-time and part-time jobs that generate more than $17.3 million in wages.

