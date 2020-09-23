Struggling renters will be able to request public assistance through the end of the month, following a $10 million infusion to the state’s rent relief program.

It is the final allocation the state intends to direct to the six-month-old rent relief program unless there is additional federal funding, said Maine Housing Authority spokeswoman Cara Courchesne.

“The program will run out of money at the current funding level, based on the applications that have come in and projected applications by the end of the month,” Courchesne said.

Since April, Maine renters facing financial challenges because of the pandemic have been able to access aid from the Maine Housing Authority to help make ends meet.

The newest investment, from federal coronavirus relief funds granted to Maine in March, will allow the state to accept applications for assistance through Sept. 30.

“Based on how the program has been used over the last few months, we know there is an ongoing need for rent relief,” said MaineHousing Director Daniel Brennan in a statement.

At least 14,000 households have received assistance from the program since April. To date, the state has dedicated a total of $22.2 million to the program.

Eligible renters can apply for $1,000 a month paid directly to their landlords for up to three months under the program. If landlords accept the payment, they agree not to evict the tenant for nonpayment for the months the payment was issued.

Applications received after funds are exhausted will be held for consideration in the event the federal government provides more financial support, MaineHousing said.

“With limited relief left, it is crucial that Congress and the administration in Washington step up now to provide economic support for Maine renters and landlords,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “The COVID-19 Rent Relief Program has been successful in keeping people in their homes and ensuring that the financial obligations landlords face are also met, but much greater financial support is needed.”

