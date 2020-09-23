MEXICO — In-school fourth graders at Meroby Elementary School have starting work to paint a great new wildlife mural designed by art teacher Brent Bachelder for the double-sided bus lane barriers.

“Mr. Brent,” as he known by his students, taped numbers at least 6 feet apart at the top of the barrier so students stay socially distant and don’t have to wear their masks.

“Because they’re far enough apart, they’re not goofing around or going stir crazy. They have a stronger work ethic than I thought they would,” he said.

When the students came out of the school to the barriers, they each claimed a favorite area to paint.

Two of the young painters are Peyton Cogley and Bayleigh Perry.

Peyton chose a part of the mural that was already started. “I like painting, and being away from my brother.”

Bayleigh said she also likes doing art. She chose to paint a part of the mural with a deer.

“I like deers. I’ve never been hunting before and my dad is taking me this year,” she said.

Bachelder said originally this was going to be a whole-school project, but due to COVID-19, things had to change. “The nice thing is we are working outside and if separated enough, we can take off our masks while we paint.”

He said people from River Valley Rising primed barrier earlier in the summer, so it’s nice and clean.

Bachelder explained that a lot of work went into this project, even before students began their painting.

He had to search the internet for more than 70 local animals and plants, make transparencies, project them onto cardboard, cut out the cardboard, then put them up like a puzzle and into a repeating pattern.

“It will be fun to show the kids (and adults) how, step by step, you create a huge mural; Something I have been doing for over 31 years,” said Bachelder.

He said this project will also show the students teamwork, patience, attention to detail, diligence and commitment to finishing before snow flies. “We will be encouraging staff to come and assist us when their time allows, too.”

About the young painters, Bachelder said, “Seeing them actually come out, sit down, stay in their space and actually work is amazing.”

