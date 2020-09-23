PORTLAND – Albert Aaron White, 79 of Litchfield, Maine, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born October 29, 1940, in Livermore Falls to Joseph and Ora (Knowles) White. He was the youngest of six children. Aaron as he was known to everyone, was a wonderful husband, supportive father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. After graduating from Livermore Falls HS, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps before working for International Paper from 1966 until his retirement. He married Sharon K. Yates on Oct 1, 1966 and would say that even after 53-plus years of marriage, he was the luckiest man to have found the love of his life. He loved to travel throughout the U.S. with Sharon in their motor home on vacations and just to go for long rides and camping in Maine with the family on his days off. He believed in family first. He enjoyed sports throughout his life. He played football, coached little league and shared that love of sports by taking family to Oxford Plains, Boston Red Sox in the summer and Celtics in the winter. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards. The Portland Pirates were a favorite family activity and attending High School football games with his girls.He is survived by his wife, Sharon White of Litchfield, his daughter Kathy Fallon and her husband Tom, his granddaughters, Heather Doran and her husband Devin and their son Emmett, and Olivia Fallon and her significant other, Jared Patterson. Also by his daughter Barbara White and her husband Michael, by grandson Joseph White and his significant other Ariel Faucher and their son, Julian and granddaughter, Colleen White and his sister, Lenora Leblanc of Longview, Wash. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Theresa Marie, his brothers, Sherwood, Ralph, Earl and sister, Velma. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.A funeral service will military honors will be held 1 p.m., Friday, September 25, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers, if desired contributions may be made to: Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice,15 Strawberry Avenue,Lewiston, ME 04240 for the help he received over the years.

