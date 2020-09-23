CONCORD, N.H. – Jeanne Yvette Bergeron Collings, of Borough Road, Concord, N.H., died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Concord Hospital.

Jeanne was born on March 20, 1947, in Lewiston, the daughter of Joseph and Adrienne Bergeron.

Jeanne grew up in Auburn graduating from Edward Little High School class of 1965. She was voted “Miss Congeniality” by her class of over 500 students.

On January 20, 1968, Jeanne married Daniel N. Collings at St. Louis Church in Auburn, Maine. The couple traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe during Daniel’s career in the U.S. Air Force, settling in Plattsburgh, N.Y., in 1980.

Jeanne and Daniel raised three children. She loved children and worked at the day care center on Plattsburgh Air Force Base and provided childcare for many more throughout the years. As her own children grew older, Jeanne then began a career at the Press-Republican that spanned 25 years. Jeanne took great pride in her three grandchildren. As a devoted mémère, Jeanne enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible, which took her across the country to be an active part of their lives.

Jeanne was an active member of her church communities, especially St. Jude’s of Plattsburgh AFB, NY, St. Peter’s in Plattsburgh, NY and St. Louis in Auburn, ME. She enjoyed participating in church and community activities creating many lifelong friendships. Jeanne loved to sing, socialize, play games and watch old movies, but mostly she treasured spending time with loved ones.

Jeanne is survived by her ex husband Daniel; children John Collings and his wife Michelle of Peru, NY, Peter Collings of Chandler, AZ, and Matthew Collings and his wife Sierra of Concord, NH; grandchildren Brandon Collings of Binghamton, NY, Noelle Collings of Chandler, AZ, and Toby Collings of Concord, NH. She is also survived by her sister Georgette Whittier of Poland, ME, brother Dr. Roger Bergeron and companion, Dianne Douglas of Auburn, ME, sister Doris and her husband Steve Johnson of Westbrook, ME; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Jeanne was loved by all, and will be missed very much.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Nita Bergeron, and her sister Constance Pare.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, September 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in Plattsburgh. Burial will follow Wednesday, September 30, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter’s Cemetery on 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston, Maine.

Guest Book