SABATTUS – Leo P. Bolduc, 77, of 4 Fawn Avenue, Sabattus, died at his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, following a long battle with stage four cancer and surrounded by his family. Born in Lewiston on December 3, 1942, he was the son of Paul and Bernadette Poisson Bolduc. Educated at St. Peter’s and St. Dom’s, Leo was employed over the years by IGA, Bourque’s Market, Lewiston High School, and Hudson Bus Lines. He married the former Germaine Barcelou on October 30, 1971 and they moved to Sabattus in 1975. He loved hockey, and served as the host family for Lewiston Maniacs player Antoine “Tony” Houde-Caron during the 2010 season. Leo was also an avid Red Sox fan. A member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Prince of Peace Parish, he is survived by his loving wife of Sabattus, two sons, Michael and wife Lori of Lewiston, and Paul of Andover, MA, a sister, Louise Goyette and husband Roger of Lewiston, a brother, Jean and companion Charlotte Blier of Auburn, a granddaughter, Lindsey Bolduc, a “granddog”, Zeke, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Roger Bolduc. Visitation with standard Covid restrictions will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home on Friday, from 9 – 11 AM, followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 11 AM. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences, donations, and a tribute video may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

