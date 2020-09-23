POLAND — The town Select Board and the Community Economic Development Committee have chosen Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water as the 2020 Poland Business of Year.

Poland Spring’s extensive history began 175 years ago when Hiram Ricker first discovered the original source in the woods of Maine. Dating back to 1845, Maine settlers and respective dignitaries flocked to Poland Spring for its refreshing water and picturesque setting. In the early 1900s, a state-of-the-art bottling facility and springhouse were constructed using Spanish architecture as its theme.

Today, these buildings together are known as Preservation Park, housing a dedication to the growth of the Poland Spring brand. After a three-year restoration project, the facilities, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, were faithfully transformed into an informative museum and event venue open to the public.

Poland is home to the historic Poland Spring Preservation Park and one of the company’s three bottling facilities in the state.

Poland Spring provides 350 jobs in the region and nearly 900 statewide. The Select Board and committee honor the heritage of this Maine-based company as well as its investment in the state.

The company supports Tri-Town Food Bank, sends elementary students in the district to the Ecology School, grants Good Science Scholarships to graduating seniors, donates gifts for the holidays, support local first responders, sponsors Poland Heritage Day, contributes to the Poland Spring Preservation Society and conducts its Brookie Buddies program in the local elementary school, according to Town Manager Matthew Garside.

