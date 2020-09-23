Charges
Lewiston
• Mohamed Moamed, 20, of Massachusetts, on warrants charging aggravated drug trafficking and unlawful possession of fentanyl and cocaine, and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest, 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on Whipple Street.
• Abdirahman Mohamud, 31, of 240 Lisbon St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:19 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
• Kevin Ainsworth, 49, of 47 Lowell St., on charges of aggravated assault and domestic assault, 3:13 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
• Michelle McClain, 35, of 1093 Sabattus St., on a warrant charging theft, 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at Sabattus and College streets.
Auburn
• Ryan Caron, 36, of 92 No Name Pond Road, Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:23 p.m. Wednesday at 1777 Washington St.
