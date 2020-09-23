Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOXING
10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (Lightweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at LG
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at San Diego
7 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Baltimore at Boston
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round

Early Thursday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at KT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

