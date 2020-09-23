Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOXING
10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (Lightweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at LG
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at San Diego
7 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Baltimore at Boston
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round
Early Thursday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at KT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Job Corps enrolling youth age 16-24
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Happy Constitution Day?
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
ArtsFarmington Presents Video Concert
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen