LEWISTON — Lewiston Public Library Teen will create a monthly subscription box for local teen readers from September through December. Each box will contain three new books, a book-related gift and a craft or activity on the month’s theme. The library will mail the box and all of the books and materials are free to keep.

There are a limited number of boxes available each month, so register ASAP to reserve a spot. Registration will open at the beginning of each month and close during the last week of the month (or when all slots are full), and boxes will ship by the end of the month.

Topics are as follows: September: Immigration Stories – Sign up here; October: Voting & Elections; November: Native & Indigenous Voices; and December: Juvenile Justice & Incarceration. There will be related gifts and a craft or activity related to the topic.

LPL Teen Book Boxes are funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and are intended for teens grades seven to 12 only. Priority will be given to Lewiston residents. Boxes may be mailed or picked up from the library via LPL to Go. Shipping is only available in Lewiston.

For more information, contact Harper at [email protected]