Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic from around the world.

Thousands of students and teachers have become sick with COVID-19 since schools began opening last month, but so far, public health experts have found little evidence that the disease is spreading inside buildings, and the rates of infection are far below what is found in the surrounding communities.

This early evidence, experts say, suggests that opening school may not be as risky as many have feared and could guide administrators as they charter the rest of what is already an unprecedented school year.

“Everyone had a fear there would be explosive outbreaks of transmission in the schools. In colleges, there have been. We have to say that to date, we have not seen those in the younger kids and that is a really important observation,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

This does not mean the risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is zero. Poor and inconsistent reporting in many parts of the country means experts do not yet have a full view of the situation, and most schools have only been open for a matter of weeks. It’s also not yet clear how closely the incidence of COVID in schools is tied to policies inside schools such as mandatory mask-wearing.

Most of the nation’s largest districts opened with fully remote teaching, so the data to date is largely from smaller communities. And the pandemic may grow worse as flu season and winter approaches.

But the fact that large swaths of the country opened for in-person school while others did not offers the more cautious districts a chance to observe how things have gone elsewhere in charting their next steps.

On Wednesday, researchers at Brown University, working with school administrators, released their first set of data from a new National COVID-19 School Response Data Dashboard, created to track COVID cases. It found low levels of infection among both students and teachers.

Lufthansa to roll out rapid coronavirus testing for passengers, a move industry leaders hope could save air travel

German airline Lufthansa plans to start offering rapid coronavirus testing for passengers in October, a company executive said Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The new antigen tests will initially be available for first-class and business-class passengers only because supplies are limited, Bjoern Becker, the company’s senior director for product management, told reporters. He added that Lufthansa is also considering the possibility of opening testing sites at airports in the United States and Canada.

Rapid antigen tests are inexpensive to produce but typically less accurate than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and may produce false negatives. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that all negative antigen test results should be confirmed with a PCR test.

As demand for international travel has dried up, some in the industry hope that a quick test before hopping on a flight will prove more palatable than the prospect of 14 days in isolation. The International Air Transport Association on Tuesday called for rapid, affordable testing for all passengers, noting that many would-be travelers are deterred by quarantine requirements and a constantly changing patchwork of restrictions.

“Quarantine measures are killing the industry’s recovery,” Alexandre de Juniac, the organization’s director and CEO, said Tuesday. “Some 83% of travelers in a recent 11-market survey said that they will not travel if there is a chance of being quarantined at their destination. That is a very clear signal that this industry will not recover until we can find an alternative to quarantine.”

Public opinion polls show that an overwhelming majority of travelers are willing to undergo testing as part of the travel process and believe that a negative coronavirus test should be mandatory for all travelers, de Juniac said. He noted that two pharmaceutical companies, Roche and Abbott, have developed rapid antigen tests that deliver results in minutes.

“The speed at which testing capabilities are advancing tells us that we will have deployable options in the coming weeks,” he said.

Some countries have already established their own testing programs for travelers, but they will need to agree on common standards to ensure that tests conducted in one country are accepted in another, de Juniac said.

Ensuring that testing takes place before departure “will also boost passenger confidence,” he predicted.

Dubai sees spike in cases

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,083 new coronavirus infections, marking a four-month peak after schools and businesses reopened across the country.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UAE to 87,530 and 406 deaths.

While the spike follows an aggressive coronavirus testing campaign, the country hasn’t seen such high infection rates since mid-May.

In the months since, authorities have relaxed restrictions. Dubai, the region’s business hub, reopened its airport for international travelers and schools resumed in-person instruction.

Heightened restrictions in Spains capital may be extended to more areas

MADRID — Health authorities in Madrid may extend to more communities the restrictions on movement it imposed on areas of the Spanish capital with high coronavirus infection rates.

About 860,000 Madrid residents already are required to justify trips out of 37 neighborhoods, mostly working-class areas. People have complained that the restrictions stigmatize the poor.

The region’s deputy health chief, Antonio Zapatero, says a decision on additional measures, including possible customer limits in restaurants, would be announced Friday,

Zapatero says the outbreak situation in the Madrid region, which has a population of 6.6 million, was one of “sustained increase.”

Madrid had a contagion rate of 772 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, nearly three times Spain’s national average of 287 cases per 100,000.

Spain recorded 241 more virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 30,904.

British government criticized after announcement of modest new restrictions for England

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced criticism on Wednesday, after he introduced new curfews on pubs and restaurants in England and encouraged remote working — restrictions that could remain in place for six months.

In his announcement on Tuesday, Johnson outlined a raft of new constraints for England. Starting Thursday, pubs and restaurants will offer table service only and have to close by 10 p.m. Johnson also said that if people can work from home, they should — an about-face from a previous push by the government for people to return to their workplaces and help revive city centers.

The measures were more modest than many that reportedly had been under discussion, including a two-week mini-lockdown, but they still faced criticism from business groups and the hospitality sector, which are bracing for the economic fallout.

Some said Wednesday that the measures are insufficient. Speaking to the BBC, epidemiologist John Edmunds called the early closure of pubs and restaurants “fairly trivial.”

“Overall, I don’t think the measures have gone anywhere near far enough,” he said.

Rising infection numbers and hospitalization rates have raised concerns over a second surge in novel coronavirus cases. On Monday, top government scientists predicted the country could face 50,000 coronavirus cases a day by mid-October if it stays on its current trajectory.

New coronavirus cases decline somewhat in India

NEW DELHI — India added 83,347 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, showing some decline after a record 97,000 a week ago.

The past six days have shown some drop in the new cases. Wednesday’s increase reported by the Health Ministry raised the nation’s total to more than 5.6 million, which is on pace to pass the U.S. total within weeks.

The ministry said 1,085 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 90,020.

The Health Ministry says more than 80% of people infected have recovered, leaving less than 1 million active cases.

Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research, said vaccines with 50% efficacy will be approved for use against the coronavirus.

That’s the benchmark set by the World Health Organization as no vaccine for respiratory diseases has a 100% efficacy, he told reporters on Tuesday.