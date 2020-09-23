TOPSHAM — An “individual associated with Mt. Ararat High School” recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to an email sent to parents Wednesday by Shawn Chabot, Superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75.
Chabot’s letter states that other staff or students may have come into contact with this individual and been exposed to the virus. The high school serves students from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.
“We are informing you out of an abundance of caution,” Chabot wrote.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Missing 2-year-old Lewiston child found safe Wednesday morning
-
Maine
York County reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19, as it remains hotspot for infections
-
Maine
Topsham high school announces possible coronavirus exposure
-
Opinion
William LaRochelle: Topple Trump on Election Day
-
Nation / World
Video: Crowds gather at Supreme Court to say goodbye to Ruth Bader Ginsburg