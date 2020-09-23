LEWISTON — At its August meeting, the United Way of Androscoggin County board of directors voted in seven new members for the 2020-2021 term.
They are:
• Maureen Aube, associate dean of finance and general services, Central Maine Community College
• Bobbi Avery, chief administrative officer, Lewiston Public Schools
• Patricia Gilbert, vice president of commercial credit, Androscoggin Bank
• Sharon Goes, assistant vice president, banking center manager II, Camden National Bank
• Lew Jensen, electronic services team leader, Norway Savings Bank
• Abulkerim Said, executive director, New Mainers Public Health Initiative
• Brian Wood, assistant city manager, City of Auburn
