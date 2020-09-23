The casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived Wednesday morning at the Supreme Court, and dozens of her former black-clad law clerks lined the steps of the grand building where she built her reputation as a crusading litigator for women’s rights and then for nearly three decades as a justice.

Dispersed to home offices since the coronavirus pandemic closed the Supreme Court in March, the justices gathered indoors with Ginsburg’s family and close friends for a private ceremony in the Great Hall. Afterward, her casket will be moved to the portico for an open-air viewing.

The White House said President Trump will visit on Thursday.

While in the recent past, justices have lain in repose for one day, the extraordinary services planned for Ginsburg recognize the importance of only the second woman to serve on the high court and one who, in her 80s, became something of a cultural icon.

Her casket will be placed on the Lincoln catafalque, built for President Abraham Lincoln’s casket in 1865. A 2016 portrait of the justice by Constance P. Beaty will be on display.

By dawn Wednesday, a dozen people were already waiting. Four of them had spent the night outside the court, dozing on camping chairs.

“She’s touched every aspect of our lives,” said Mary Migues-Jordan, a 55-year-old attorney from Maryland who was the first in line beside her wife, Vicki. They arrived at 9:45 Tuesday night. “People keep asking me if I’m okay, because they know how much she means to me.”

Behind them, the line grew as the sun rose, with lawyers, college students, a Coast Guard officer and a counselor settling in on the sidewalk. They came from as far as Vermont and Louisiana, flying and driving all night to be here for this moment.

“When I was a younger man, I waited out all night for concert tickets,” said Doug Smith, 53, who had arrived from Pennsylvania at 10 p.m. with his daughter. “And this woman is a definition of a rock star. So yeah, waiting out all night for her? I can do that.”

The viewing at the Supreme Court will last until 11 p.m. Wednesday and then resume Thursday at 9 a.m.

