In a recent column (Sept. 10), Cal Thomas bemoaned the mudslinging directed at President Trump by opponents determined on his overthrow in November. Yet not a rebuking word did he have to say about the patron devil of mudslingers, Trump himself — whose reputation among many as a defender of Christian values is a blue-ribbon sham.

In a C-Span interview in 2016, top-tier journalist David Cay Johnston, who’s known Trump for decades, gave us the skinny on him as someone who in fact regards Christians as “idiots,” “fools” and “schmucks.”

In my view, Trump is an unprincipled practical atheist, a kindred spirit of Mussolini, whom one writer describes as “an atheist with a Catholic mask.” He’s the dictator who once stated: “Democracy is beautiful in theory; in practice it’s a fallacy. You in America will see that some day.”

Let’s prove him a fake prophet by toppling Trump on Election Day.

William LaRochelle, Lewiston

