AUBURN — Bedard Pharmacy & Medical Supplies has named Benjamin Nadeau as its new chief executive officer. Following in the footsteps of his father, Michael Nadeau, and grandfather, Alcide Nadeau, he is the third generation Nadeau to take the helm of Bedard.

Michael Nadeau will become chairman of the board and he and Annette Nadeau will remain owners of the company.

Ben Nadeau graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in electromechanical engineering. After starting his own medical equipment design business after college, he decided to rejoin the family business. He held the title of director of business development since 2014 and in recent years managed the entire medical supplies division.

