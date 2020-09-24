To the Editor:

I have four reasons for strongly supporting Katey Branch’s bid to represent District 19 in the Maine Senate. First, character counts. I have known Katey for more than twenty years as both a friend and a colleague. In all of her dealings as a small business owner, founder of two nonprofit organizations and community volunteer, Katey is honest, direct in her communication, highly respectful of different perspectives, and relentlessly positive in her attitude and expectations.

Second, Katey is passionate about improving the lives of her neighbors in the Oxford Hills. When I was the director of Healthy Oxford Hills working on pubic health and disease prevention, Katey began volunteering on a project called the Oxford County Wellness Collaborative. Katey helped develop and deliver a workshop called the Restorative Community Training to give everyday people the skills and confidence to participate in community health decision-making. She stepped up to chair the committee overseeing this and other community engagement work, devoting countless hours over many years toward the success of this work. She was effective as a leader, was consistently respectful of others while moving us toward identifying our best ideas, and always brought laughter and good will to our meetings. These are exactly the skills needed in our Legislature.

Third, Katey believes that it takes all of us working together to successfully tackle the hard challenges we face in rural Maine, and she walks her talk. I have watched her work in group settings to be sure everyone has a voice and is heard. She knows the best decisions surface when people are included, not through power plays forcing the views of one group on others. I am confident that she will work across the aisle in Augusta to improve our lives.

Finally, Katey knows the reality of life in Oxford County. Her children attended SAD 17 schools. She is a health practitioner here. She runs a small business here. She “gets” the importance of our mountains, lakes and forests and a healthy environment. She knows how hard many of her neighbors struggle to make ends meet.

I will be voting for Katey Branch this November.

James Douglas

Norway

