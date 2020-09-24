Broken Theory will play from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The 90s alternative, classic rock, modern rock band from Southern Maine will play your favorite hits. There is a $3 cover. There is plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
