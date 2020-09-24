Fall Fest coming to grounds of Outdoor Heritage Museum

OQUOSSOC — The grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum will feature approximately 15 vendor booths for the Fall Fest Art, Craft and Antique Show on Saturday, Sept. 26. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the vendors are expected to reduce their inventories at the outdoor event.

Award-winning bird carver Steve Brettell will be on hand with his hand-sculpted and painted native bird masterpieces. His life-like carvings will be on display and available for purchase in support of the Outdoor Heritage Museum.

The museum will space booths well apart and asks all to wear face masks and practice social distancing. There will also be stations set up throughout the grounds with sanitizer and gloves.

For more information, call 207-491-4771.

Public Rosary rallies during October

PORTLAND — October is dedicated as the Month of the Holy Rosary (memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary is held each year on Oct. 7), instituted to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary in gratitude for the protection that she gives the Church in answer to the praying of the Rosary by the faithful.

In commemoration, several public, Rosary rallies are planned for Maine. All are welcome. As gatherings are confirmed, they will be added to the list at www.portlanddiocese.org/OctoberRosaryRallies. Area rallies will be as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 10: Noon, St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road, Gray; noon, St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Norway, front sidewalk.

Norway church to hold indoor yard sale

NORWAY — Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main St., will hold its fifth indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Known for its annual outdoor August yard sale, this year has presented a unique challenge. The church has created a COVID-19 solution and is having several smaller sales.

The fifth sale, in addition to new items, will focus on Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. There will be decorations, holiday gifts, small appliances, linens, dishes, cookware, household items, antiques, kids toys, sporting goods, tools and furniture. They are spaced in the church basement so workers and shoppers can maintain a social distance. All are required to wear masks. Only a limited number of shoppers are able to shop at a time.

The money raised will be used for the church missions, including the free drive-thru supper, online worship service, Bible study, knitting and book groups. For more information, contact the church office at 207-743-2290.

Extension 4-H offering virtual science cafes starting Oct. 1

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer virtual science cafés for teens in grades seven to 12 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. every Thursday, beginning Oct. 1.

Online sessions will include University of Maine scientists discussing their research, how they became involved in their work and what brought them to Maine. Participants will learn about science in action in an informal discussion format.

The series will begin with Sonia Naderi, UMaine electrical engineering PhD candidate, whose research focuses on utilizing artificial intelligence in wireless networks to enable widespread environmental monitoring.

Registration is required for each session and is available on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd, 207-581-3877or [email protected] More information on additional educational resources is on UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home.

